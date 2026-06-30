Commonwealth Coffeehouse owner indicted by feds in fraud scheme, records show

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of Commonwealth Coffeehouse has been indicted in connection with a fraud scheme, according to federal court records obtained by KSAT Investigates after they were unsealed Tuesday.

Jorge Ernesto Campos Herrero faces one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, the indictment confirms.

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Herrero is accused of obtaining approximately $2,120,000 fraudulently from the victim’s company in an attempt to purchase a commercial building in Grand Prairie, Texas, court documents show.

Herrero had applied for a multi-million-dollar loan in the name of one of his companies called “Immobiliaria Herrero.”

In July 2021, the indictment said Herrero provided a lease agreement between Herrero Properties and the Texas Facilities Commission (TFC) to the victim’s company.

Herrero Properties is identified as another one of Herrero’s companies, of which he is the sole member who controls it.

Herrero also represented verbally and in writing that he had secured a 10-year lease with TFC for the Grand Prairie property.

However, court documents show that the victim’s company “became aware” that TFC did not occupy the building after walking through the property and talking with tenants.

The victim’s company later foreclosed on the property in early November 2024 at a loss of more than $1,000,000, the indictment shows.

TFC Director of State Leasing Services confirmed that the documents were fraudulent and that neither the Texas Attorney General’s Office nor any TFC agency ever leased the Grand Prairie property, court documents said.

Herrero “did unlawfully and knowingly devise and execute a scheme to defraud” the victim’s company, according to the indictment.

Herrero is also accused of forging the victim’s signature without his knowledge or consent on TFC letterhead, which the indictment said fraudulently represented to the victim’s company that Herrero had secured the lease with TFC.

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