SAPD: Infant in critical condition, two others hospitalized after West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A one-month-old baby is in critical condition and two others are hospitalized after an overnight shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Five Forks Drive.

Police say a 19-year-old man was in his bedroom when he picked up a gun and shot the infant. The man’s mother and sister came into the room and police say he fired gunshots two more times, striking them.

All three victims were taken to University Hospital and officials say the infant and the suspect’s sister are in critical condition and in surgery. The suspect’s mother is stable.

Authorities say the suspect, Lance Eugene Tello Jr., fled the scene at the time of the incident but was later located just down the road.

Tello Jr. is charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.