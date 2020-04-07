Bullets rip through East Side apartment window, missing woman inside

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to find out who fired shots at an East Side apartment building which tore through the window of a second floor unit Tuesday morning.

Police began receiving the first of several calls about the gunfire shortly after 7:30 a.m.

They found at least three shell casings on the second floor landing of a building at the Pecan Valley Golf Club Apartments, in the 4600 block of Pecan Valley Road.

Police investigate apparent drive-by shooting at Southeast Side apartment complex

Nearby they also noticed two bullet holes in the window of one apartment.

Police said a woman was inside at the time but was not hit.

Acting on a tip from another neighbor, officers began pounding on the door of the apartment next door, ordering whomever was inside to open it.

After several unsuccessful attempts to get anyone out, officers used force to open the door.

They later brought out two men and woman in handcuffs and placed them into patrol cars while they conducted their investigation.

‘Intruder’ shot by apartment resident was shooter’s husband, police say

A sergeant at the scene said officers entered the apartment out of concern that there may be someone inside who was injured by the gunfire.

Later, he said that witnesses had reported seeing a white car speeding away from the area and that he believed this may have been the result of a drive-by shooting.

The three people who had been detained later were released. Police said they are not suspects in the shooting.