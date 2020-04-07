Police investigate apparent drive-by shooting at Southeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting at an apartment complex on the Southeast Side.

Police received several calls about the shooting before 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Pecan Valley Apartments in the 4600 block of Pecan Valley Drive, but no one was injured.

Shell casings were found on the second-floor landing of one of the buildings and a bullet pierced one window of an apartment nearby.

Police found people in a nearby apartment, banged on the door and then ended up kicking it in.

Two men and a woman inside were detained, but they are not considered suspects, police said. Officers also questioned a man who was seen hiding in the bushes.

As of 9:15 a.m., no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.