Apartment resident shoots man who tried to break into his North Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An apartment resident on the North Side shot a man Monday afternoon that he said was trying to get into his unit, San Antonio police said.

Police said the man heard someone trying to get into his apartment, located on Jackson Keller near Vance Jackson Road, so he warned him and then opened fire.

Police: Woman intervened in couple’s dispute, shot man

The alleged intruder was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating to determine what, if any, charges the shooter or the alleged intruder will face.