Police: Woman intervened in couple’s dispute, shot man

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say intervened in a couple’s dispute and shot the man involved in that disagreement.

They found her inside her home at the Rosemont at Highland Park apartments, located in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Someone called police to the location around 4 a.m. Monday, saying that a man had been shot.

SAPD: Man shot, woman arrested after altercation outside apartment complex

Officers found the 30-year-old victim in the parking lot of the gated complex.

They say he showed up at the location, left his car outside the gates and began arguing and fighting with his girlfriend in the parking lot.

Highland Park Apartments shooting image. (KSAT)

Police say at some point, one of the woman’s relatives came outside with a gun and shot the man in his arm and leg.

He was rushed to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers arrested the relative, Theresa Maria Valdez, 43, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Theresa Maria Valdez, 43, has been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (KSAT)

A sergeant at the scene said the woman admitted to pulling the trigger.

He said officers also found a second gun there but it was unclear who owned it. One possibility, he said, is that the victim had brought it there.

Police spent some time questioning other people who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

They also searched the parking lot for more than an hour, looking for other evidence.