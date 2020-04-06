SAPD: Man shot, woman arrested after altercation outside apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say shot a man during an altercation early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue after receiving word that a 30-year-old man was shot.

According to police, the man showed up at the apartments and began arguing and fighting with his girlfriend in the parking lot. That’s when, police said, a woman in her 50s at some point came out of the apartment and shot him.

Police said the woman was arrested and that they are interviewing other people at the scene. A second gun was also found.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious but stable condition. His name was not released.