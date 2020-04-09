Kerrville temporarily closing four parks for Easter weekend

KERRVILLE, Texas. – Kerrville is closing four parks in the city just for Eastern weekend, according to a press release from the city.

Louise Hays Park, Lehmann-Monroe Park, Guadalupe Park and Singing Wind Park will be closed for beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 through Sunday, April 12.

In addition to the parks being closed, the restrooms at the park will close for the weekend.

The parks will open on Monday, April 13.

“Usually, we are encouraging the community to gather with their friends and families in our beautiful parks, but due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19 we are strongly encouraging the community to adhere to responsible social distancing and to avoid having gatherings and celebrations in the parks,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “As a proactive measure, we have closed several amenities in the park system that encourage social gatherings until further notice.

The city said Kerrville-Schreiner Park will be closed for day-use patrons during Easter weekend, but will open on Monday, April 13.

The city wants to remind folks who are using parks for exercise during this time to still practice social distancing and the guidelines set by the CDC.