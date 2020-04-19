Condolences pour in from local agencies for slain San Marcos officer

SAN ANTONIO – Local law enforcement agencies are sharing their condolences for the San Marcos Police Department after one officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded while handling a domestic disturbance call on Saturday.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments.

Officer Justin Putnam, 31, was killed in the shooting and officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller were injured.

The shooter, identified as Alfredo Perez De La Cruz, 45, of San Marcos, was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Putnam was fatally wounded at the scene and the two other officers were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Many law enforcement agencies took to social media to offer their condolences to the police department and to the officers’ families.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the San Marcos Police Department after an officer was fatally wounded in an ambushed... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the San Marcos Police Department after an officer was killed in the line of duty and two other officers were injured. 💙 Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Sunday, April 19, 2020

We extend our deepest condolences to the San Marcos Police Department and the friends and family of Officer Putnam. We also pray for a speedy recovery for both Officers Stewart and Mueller... Posted by Travis County STAR Flight on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Our deepest condolences and prayers to San Marcos Police Department and families on their tragic loss and injured officers. We’re all here and praying for y’all. #thinblueline #bluefamily Posted by Frio County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 19, 2020

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department sends our condolences to the San Marcos Police Department. Posted by Town of Tonawanda Police Department on Sunday, April 19, 2020

🙏🏼 Sending our prayers to San Marcos PD Posted by Midland Crime Stoppers on Sunday, April 19, 2020

The Selma Police Department joins the Law Enforcement community in mourning the loss of our brother in blue. Thoughts... Posted by Selma Police Department on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Donations are being accepted for the families of the officers and more information will be available on the San Marcos police’s Facebook page.

San Marcos police identify officers, suspect involved in fatal shooting