High-speed chase involving 7 men in one car ends in Bexar County; officials suspect human smuggling

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Six Mexican nationals were taken into federal custody Monday night in Bexar County following a high-speed chase connected to what authorities believe was an attempt to smuggle undocumented immigrants into the country.

According to a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Laredo, local authorities began pursuit of a vehicle near Dilley for a suspected human smuggling attempt.

The pursuit, which involved units from Border Patrol, Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, ended around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 9000 block of New Laredo Highway, according to BSCO.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the scene said that the vehicle was occupied by “seven young men” and reached speeds of up to 120 mph during the pursuit. The four-door car lost a rear tire before coming to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to Dimmit County. A phone call and email to the sheriff’s office requesting the driver’s identity and charges were not immediately returned.

Six men, all from Mexico, were taken into custody by Border Patrol, according to CBP.

