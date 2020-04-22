SAPD: Roofing company owner sexually assaulted woman during job interview

SAN ANTONIO – A local roofing company owner was accused of sexual assault by a woman who went there for a job interview, according to San Antonio police.

Kenneth Wayne Cloud, 67, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault, jail records showed. He owns Cloud Roofing Company.

The woman told police she had gone to the business Monday morning for a job interview.

Cloud, who was conducting the interview, told the woman “he gives massages,” according to his arrest affidavit. Cloud offered her a free 20-minute massage and the woman said she accepted the offer.

The woman told police she and Cloud went to an upstairs room, where she stripped down to her underwear and laid on her stomach.

Cloud allegedly removed her bra and began sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she let Cloud do this because “she was desperate for employment,” according to the affidavit.

The alleged assault ended when another woman arrived for a job interview, according to the affidavit.

After reporting the incident to police, the woman was taken to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.

On Tuesday, police obtained a search warrant for Cloud, according to the arrest affidavit. Cloud declined to be interviewed about the allegation.

While processing the crime scene, a woman walked up to the location and told police she was there for a job interview that she found on Craigslist.

When police talked to employees, however, they mentioned they were not aware of any job openings and that they were not presently hiring.

“(Cloud’s) actions appear predatory in nature and there is a possibility of other victims,” investigators wrote in Cloud’s arrest affidavit.

Cloud posted a $25,000 bail and was released from jail early Wednesday morning, jail records showed.