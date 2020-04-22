Man found shot outside West Side home dies of wounds

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside his West side home has died of his injuries.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of the man early Wednesday morning.

San Antonio police officers who responded to his home shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday found him wounded near the front gate of his home in the 300 block of Aldama.

They say they also found shell casings on the ground nearby.

Initially, officers said the man was in serious condition. However, he died later at a hospital.

Early on, police did not have a motive for the shooting nor had they identified who shot him.

They said the only information they had was that someone reported seeing a dark colored vehicle leaving the area around the same time that the shooting happened.

The medical examiner’s office is not releasing the man’s name until his family has been notified. Police said he appeared to be in his late 40s.