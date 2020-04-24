Affidavit: Man shot, robbed of truck was lured by 17-year-old girl via social media

SAN ANTONIO – Four teenage suspects were arrested following a shooting, carjacking and chase, according to San Antonio police.

Alyssa Espino, 17, has been charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest following the incident that started around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Rockwood Court on the South Side. The other suspects, two males and one female, are juveniles.

According to an arrest affidavit, Espino lured the victim, 42, by posting on social media that she needed a ride.

When the man arrived at the location on Rockwood, one of the male suspects pointed a gun at him and robbed him of his 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

All suspects entered the vehicle and while they were leaving, a suspect in the backseat shot the victim, the affidavit states.

Officers said the man had been shot at least four times, including his arm, chest and stomach. He was in critical but stable condition when he was rushed to a hospital.

Later that day, the four suspects were spotted by police inside the stolen truck, the affidavit states.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspects fled in the vehicle. While evading police the truck stopped and all suspects bailed from the vehicle, police said.

Officers searched the area and arrested all four suspects. The three juvenile suspects are facing charges of robbery and evading police.

During an interview with police, Espino said she set up the meeting and lured him into the robbery, the affidavit states.