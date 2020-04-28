Jose Cuervo could pick up your taco take-out tab this Cinco de Mayo

If you’re planning on getting take-out tacos for Cinco de Mayo this year, Jose Cuervo may have you covered.

As part of its new initiative to encourage people to stay at home and enjoy take-out from local businesses this year on Cinco de Mayo amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jose Cuervo tequila will cover the cost of thousands of take-out orders by refunding people for the cost of their meals.

The contest begins Tuesday, April 28 through Wednesday, May 5, according to the company.

To participate in the #CuervoContest, all you need to do is tweet your receipt of your taco meal to @JoseCuerve and include the hashtags #CincotoGo, #CuervoContest, and you’ll be entered into the contest. Winners will be selected randomly each day and reimbursed through Venmo, the company said.

20+ places to get cocktails to-go in San Antonio

In addition to the contest, Jose Cuervo is also donating over $1 million to organizations as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic, including the World Central Kitchen and the #ChefsForAmerica movement.

For more information on the contest, click here.