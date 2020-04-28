Two labs at UT Health San Antonio dedicated to make hand sanitizer for frontline workers

SAN ANTONIO – Local scientists are taking matters into their own hands to protect the hands of workers in their medical system.

Two labs at UT Health San Antonio are now dedicated to solely making hand sanitizer for the UT Health providers.

The sanitizer meets all World Health Organization guidelines, using high-purity alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerol and water.

The sanitizer is specifically for frontline workers and is being distributed to UT Health SA offices across the area.