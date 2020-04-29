Officials ID woman who allegedly fatally shot children, ages 3 and 5, and her mother before killing herself

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old woman who San Antonio police say killed her children and mother has been identified by officials.

Karina Klebernova Sornoza Deitering was found dead Monday in an apartment in the Sedona Ranch complex in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said she fatally shot her two kids, a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, and her 68-year-old mother before turning the gun on herself.

The children and grandmother have not been identified by authorities.

Their bodies were found by the father of the two young kids after he showed up to the apartment. McManus said the man had been trying to reach Deitering for an unknown amount of time.

McManus added that Deitering “very recently lost custody of the two children.”

