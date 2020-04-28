Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman in their 40s were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night on the Northeast Side, San Antonio police Chief William McManus said.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 7 p.m. on Perrin Beitel near Sun Gate.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the back seat of a vehicle and a woman laying outside the vehicle, McManus said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

McManus said it appears the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

Police: Woman fatally shot children, ages 3 and 5, and mother at San Antonio apartment

This is the second murder-suicide in San Antonio on Monday.

Earlier Monday, a woman shot and killed her two young children and her mother before fatally shooting herself at an apartment complex in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass, McManus said.