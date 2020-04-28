Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide on NE Side
Victims believed to be in their 40s in shooting on Perrin Beitel near Sun Gate
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman in their 40s were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night on the Northeast Side, San Antonio police Chief William McManus said.
Police responded to a call for a shooting around 7 p.m. on Perrin Beitel near Sun Gate.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the back seat of a vehicle and a woman laying outside the vehicle, McManus said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
McManus said it appears the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.
Police: Woman fatally shot children, ages 3 and 5, and mother at San Antonio apartment
This is the second murder-suicide in San Antonio on Monday.
Earlier Monday, a woman shot and killed her two young children and her mother before fatally shooting herself at an apartment complex in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass, McManus said.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.