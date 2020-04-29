75ºF

Woman hospitalized in rollover crash on North Side, police say

Crash occurred just before midnight near Skyblue Lane, Bitters Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Skyblue Lane rollover crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman was taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just before midnight near Skyblue Lane and Bitters Road, not far from Highway 281 and Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, the vehicle was speeding when it went off the road, rolled over and into some trees.

Police said the driver will be assessed for a DWI.

The woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

