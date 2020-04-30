SAFD: Fallen candles start fire at 2-story home on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a 2-story house fire on the city’s Northwest Side overnight.

The fire was called in around 4:15 a.m at a home in the 5600 block of Deertail Creek, not far from Culebra Road and Loop 1604.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from an upper bedroom window. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly without incident.

Authorities say candles in the bedroom were knocked over, starting the fire.

Fire officials said the two people inside made it safely out of the house.

Damage is estimated at $60,000 to $70,000.