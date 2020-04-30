86ºF

WATCH: San Antonio nurse working in NY plans birthday parade for teenage daughter

Birthday parades are becoming a new way to celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Birthday parades are a new way to celebrate during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, Thursday’s parade for a local 13-year-old girl was organized by her mother, who is working as a frontline nurse in New York.

Watch the tear-jerking celebration in the video player above.

