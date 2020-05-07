Public swimming pools in Texas can open Friday, but San Antonio will keep city pools closed for now

SAN ANTONIO – Effective Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order will allow pools to open up.

As part of the statewide order, indoor and outdoor swimming pools may open up at 25% occupancy.

“Local public swimming pools may so operate only if permitted by the local government,” according to the order.

In San Antonio, public pools will remain closed for now, Parks and Recreation spokesperson Connie Swann confirmed.

“At this time, some parks and recreation programming and services, such as operation of pools, have been suspended,” Swann said. “This is a developing situation and with guidance from the Health Transition Team, we are prepared to adjust our plans as the COVID-19 pandemic affects both our community’s health and the City’s financial capacity. City parks and trails remain open for use, so long as social distancing is practiced.”

The order also allows beaches, rivers and lakes to open under the same limited capacity.

Any recreational water equipment used in the bodies of water should be sanitized before and after use, according to guidelines.

