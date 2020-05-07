88ºF

When will the San Antonio Public Library reopen?

Mayor Ron Nirenberg answers your COVID-19 questions.

Alyssa Medina, Producer

SAN ANTONIOKSAT viewers asked Mayor Ron Nirenberg the SAQ: When will the San Antonio Public Library be able to reopen?

Nirenberg said city officials are currently working with the library on developing a reopening strategy. While the Bexar County Bibliotechs have reopened to provide access to technology during the pandemic, the Mayor says libraries pose a higher risk.

“The problem with the traditional libraries is that there is a lot of exchange of goods, hard goods. So there is a lot of mixing and mingling that doesn’t take place at a digital library like Bibliotech,” Nirenberg explained.

The Mayor says the transition team will make a plan for the library to reopen once they see a consistent flattening of the curve.

