City of Converse names new police chief

SAN ANTONIO – The city of Converse has its next police chief.

Ruben Saucedo, currently the assistant police chief for the city of Leon Valley, was chosen by the Converse city manager and announced on Saturday to lead the Converse Police Department.

His anticipated start date is scheduled for May 18.

Saucedo has a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Education and a Master of Public Administration degree specializing in Homeland Security. He also has a Master Police Officer certification and holds instructor certifications at both the state and federal level.

A press release said he has an extensive background in emergency operations and is qualified in the fields of anti-terrorism, extremist behavior and response to weapons of mass destruction.

Saucedo is a member of the Criminal Justice Advisory Board at the University of the Incarnate Word; Leadership Advisory Board for John Marshall Law and Medical Services Magnet School, and leads the Training Committee for the Alamo Area Police Chiefs Association, the press release said.

He is a 2018 graduate of the 271st session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.