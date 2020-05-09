How City of Del Rio is responding to COVID-19

DEL RIO, Texas – The coronavirus pandemic has impacted cities across the nation, including the city of Del Rio, located along the U.S.- Mexico border.

“People were like, ‘It’s not going to happen in Del Rio. We’re isolated, we’re small,’” said Bruno Lozano, Del Rio’s mayor.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 49,000 people live in Val Verde and contrary to what some Del Rio residents believed, the virus has made an impact.

As of Friday, 495 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 13 have tested positive.

Why doesn’t Kinney County have any positive COVID-19 cases?

Throughout the pandemic, the city has been communicating with local and state agencies.

“We host a weekly local emergency planning committee community COVID-19 preparedness meeting, and we have over 100 participants on that,” said John Sheedy, emergency management coordinator for city of Del Rio.

The city has set up a COVID-19 community hotline where people can call with any questions regarding the coronavirus.

The National Guard also set up a pop-up testing site on April 23rd at the Del Rio Civic Center.

The city is going to continue testing more residents in the coming days. Another drive-thru mobile COVID-19 testing site will be open Sunday, May 10. It will take place at the Del Rio Civic Center.

You can register online at www.txcovidtest.org.

San Antonio COVID-19 death toll reaches 56