‘All for Whataburger!’: Woman loses temper in Whataburger drive-thru, scrapes other car, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing a criminal mischief charge after losing her temper in the Whataburger drive-thru line and causing damage to another customer’s vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Andrea Santarelly, 19, damaged another vehicle while in the drive-thru at the Whataburger located in the 12500 block of SW Loop 410 on April 15, officials said. She was arrested May 9.

According to the affidavit, three other cars were ahead of the victim when she noticed a white Nissan, driven by Santarelly, try to cut in front of her in line. The other cars wouldn’t let the vehicle in front of them, which is why she got in front of the victim, officials said.

When Santarelly got in line, her vehicle struck the front left panel of the victim’s vehicle, causing damage, the affidavit states.

Officials said Santarelly then got out of her vehicle and confronted the victim in her car, yelling “You hit my car.” The victim told police she couldn’t move her vehicle due to the line.

Santarelly walked away before returning to the victim’s window, saying, “All for Whataburger! Well, I’m going to return the favor!” before raising her right arm and scraping the top of the victim’s vehicle with an unknown object as she walked to the rear, according to the affidavit.

The woman also scraped the back portion of the victim’s vehicle, officials said. The victim told police she was afraid for her safety and stayed inside of her vehicle. Once the line moved, the victim finished going through the drive-thru line and pulled over while on the phone with a police dispatcher, the affidavit states.

An officer was en route to the restaurant and the victim said Santarelly exited the drive-thru, drove past her vehicle and left before authorities arrived, according to the affidavit.

The victim gave police Santarelly’s license plate number and authorities were later able to track her down. Santarelly confirmed to police she was angry in the drive-thru and caused damage to the victim’s vehicle by scraping it with a belt buckle, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the damage to the victim’s car amounted to $2,067.

Santarelly is currently facing a charge of criminal mischief.

