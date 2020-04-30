Thinking about dining inside at Whataburger this weekend? Chain says dining rooms not opening just yet

SAN ANTONIO – Although Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave the order that all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls in Texas will be allowed to reopen with only 25% occupancy beginning Friday, May 1, Whataburger is not taking the risk just yet as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Although Whataburger restaurants are currently offering drive-thru service and curbside pickup orders, we reached out to see when the restaurant chain plans to reopen its dining rooms.

In a statement to KSAT 12, a Whataburger representative confirmed that all restaurants are still working on a plan to reopen its dining rooms, but “only when the time is right.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has released his plans to reopen Texas. Here’s what we know

The full statement can be read below:

“While we’re seeing some states lift stay-at-home orders, Whataburger is still working on a plan to reopen our dining rooms only when the time is right. It’s critical that we have the correct processes and training in place to keep our Whataburger Family – both employees and guests – safe when we do reopen. In the meantime, we’re proud to offer our customers a warm meal and a kind word through the drive-thru and curbside pickup.”

Currently there is no official date set on when the restaurant chain plans to reopen its dining rooms.

Restaurants that do decide to reopen under Gov. Abbot’s orders on Friday must only allow a 25% occupancy and also follow social distancing guidelines.

Not all restaurants are required to reopen if business owners do not feel it is safe to do so just yet.

Several other local restaurants are holding off on reopening their doors for the time being, whether it’s due to safety concerns or financial reasons.

Some San Antonio businesses not opening Friday due to safety, financial reasons

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.