SAPD: Man fatally shot near downtown San Antonio was targeted

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday west of downtown, officials said.

Officers were called out to the 1800 block of West Commerce Street before 1 p.m. after receiving calls about the shooting.

The man was shot multiple times, police said. He was rushed to the San Antonio Military Medical Center, but the victim succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

Police said witnesses reported seeing several people drive off in a car shortly after the shooting occurred. Investigators currently believe the victim was targeted.