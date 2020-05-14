Watch the Air Force Thunderbirds flyover from the best vantage points across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew across San Antonio, KSAT TV dispatched 10 photographers to capture the flyover from all the best vantage points across San Antonio.

A weather delay pushed the flyover back an hour, but residents didn’t mind the wait, making the trips to parking lots and parks to watch the action.

WATCH: Thunderbirds fly over San Antonio to thank front line responders to coronavirus pandemic

The Thunderbirds flew over San Antonio and Austin on Wednesday to thank the COVID-19 frontline responders as part of Operation: America Strong.

The brief flyover inspired a sense of community and gratefulness, many residents told KSAT.

