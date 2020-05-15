Food, masks distributed in homeless care drive in District Two

SAN ANTONIO – Food, toiletries, masks and a mobile shower — it’s what was offered to homeless people in District Two during a care drive on Friday.

Councilwoman Jada Andrews Sullivan and her team helped organize the event, with the help of several organizations. They helped distribute essentials to those in need at a very crucial time.

“We have a lot of places that are closed and we’re finding out our homeless shelters are filled to capacity. So those that are still out are probably having a difficult time finding resources,” said JC Williams, of District 2.

Spurs Give, Meals on Wheels, Veterans Helping Veterans and Catholic Charities are just a few organizations who helped with Friday’s event.

Resource sites for homeless change during COVID-19 pandemic