Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in recent shooting

Virtual perp walk begins at 6:30 p.m.

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County, Crime, Shooting

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar plans to announce an arrest of a shooting suspect on Monday evening.

The arrest came hours after Salazar shared details on a recent uptick in crime.

The spike in crime led deputies to set up a mobile command center near FM 78 and Walzem Road. Salazar listed at least five crimes in the area that involved deadly conduct or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar discusses rash of recent shootings on Northeast Side

