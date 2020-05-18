Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in recent shooting

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar plans to announce an arrest of a shooting suspect on Monday evening.

The arrest came hours after Salazar shared details on a recent uptick in crime.

The spike in crime led deputies to set up a mobile command center near FM 78 and Walzem Road. Salazar listed at least five crimes in the area that involved deadly conduct or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

