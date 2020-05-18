BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar discusses rash of recent shootings on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will give the public an update about a spate of shootings on the Northeast Side.

He is scheduling to give a news conference at 12:30 p.m., but delays are possible. The news conference will be livestreamed in this article; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Salazar will also discuss BCSO’s “directed patrol to reduce crime in East Bexar County," according to a news release.

