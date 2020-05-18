54-year-old woman who disappeared on Northwest Side found dead, San Antonio police say

Published: May 18, 2020, 9:33 am Updated: May 18, 2020, 10:35 am

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department’s search for a missing woman has come to a tragic end.

Joanna Y. Chao, 54, was found dead Friday evening after SAPD asked for the public’s help in searching for her.

Police said Friday that she was last seen on the Northwest Side.

Monday morning, police confirmed that officers found her body and the Medical Examiner’s office has ruled her death a suicide.

