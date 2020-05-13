BCSO: 2 men shot in Northeast Bexar County

Two men were taken to the hospital after they were shot in Northeast Bexar County, Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday.

Deputies were called out to a shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Lakeview Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Man hospitalized, dog dies after being pulled from burning Southeast Side home

Deputies found the two victims, who were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center. Their conditions were not known Wednesday afternoon.

San Antonio police have dispatched their Eagle chopper to assist in an overhead search for the suspect, who remained at large on Wednesday.