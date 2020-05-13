Man hospitalized, dog dies after being pulled from burning East Side home

Published: May 13, 2020, 11:12 am Updated: May 13, 2020, 11:51 am

SAN ANTONIO – An 86-year-old man has been hospitalized after San Antonio firefighters pulled him out of a burning home.

The fire started around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of Lakefront, after someone apparently left something cooking on the stove, SAFD Chief Charles Hood said.

A woman arrived home and was able to get her husband outside, but wasn’t able to get to her brother because of the heavy smoke.

Firefighters noticed his shiny belt buckle and found him on the floor of a bedroom.

The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center and is expected to be OK, Hood said.

Firefighters also pulled a dog out of the home but couldn’t revive it.

A damage estimate is not currently known.

