Woman cut out of SUV after colliding with big rig, San Antonio police say

Witnesses said she never hit the brakes before crash on Culebra Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman suffered head trauma after colliding her SUV into a big rig and getting stuck under it.

San Antonio police responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Culebra Rad near Old Grissom Road on the West Side.

The woman in her 50s was traveling on the westbound lanes of Culebra when a big rig cut across the street, heading for the eastbound lanes.

The truck, which had just left a business, was halfway across the road when the woman’s SUV hit it.

Witnesses said she never hit the brakes, and her vehicle became stuck under one set of rear wheels on the big rig’s flatbed trailer.

The woman had to be cut out of her SUV, according to SAPD. Police said she had some head trauma but is expected to survive.

