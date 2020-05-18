Selena XXV anniversary concert at Alamodome officially canceled due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – A tribute concert honoring Selena’s legacy has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The day-long concert, which was supposed to be held on May 9 at the Alamodome, would have featured Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G, Ally Brooke and others.

Suzette Quintanilla, CEO and president of Q Productions, said Monday that it will be canceled entirely.

“After carefully reviewing all the options during these challenging times, the decision has been made to cancel the Selena XXV Tribute Concert," she said in a news release. “This decision did not come easy.”

“The future is unpredictable and we feel we cannot responsibly create an event of this magnitude for the fans. Thank you all for understanding.”

She went on to thank first responders and essential workers “who have worked so hard for all of us” during the COVID-19 crisis.

Q Productions and San Antonio city leaders announced the event back in February.

Performances were also to be followed with a laser light show, presented by H-E-B.