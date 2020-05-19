State district courts in Bexar County preparing to reopen

SAN ANTONIO – As state district courts prepare to reopen for trials, Bexar County is making changes in order to comply with public safety guidelines dictated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following Metro Health Department protocols, cloth seats are being replaced by folding chairs and social distancing directions are in place in the Central Jury Room.

“There’s a lot of different things that we need to do with the jury room to insure the folks when they walk in they feel completely safe," local administrative judge Ron Rangel said.

When the protocols are accomplished, jury summons will be sent out.

“It’s very possible that the jury summons won’t be received by anybody until the end of July, early August, late August even into September,” Rangel said.

He added that because of the limited number of prospective jurors in the Central Jury Room due to social distancing guidelines, jury selection for trials must change.

“The courts are going to have to alternate, sort of take turns, and work together,” Rangel said.

He agreed that the changes will have a major impact on judicial efficiency.

