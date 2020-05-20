Northside ISD announces plans for Class of 2020 graduation

SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD will not host in-person graduation ceremonies at the Alamodome and will instead have a safe, contactless graduation recognition event at each high school the week of June 15.

According to a news release, graduates will be able to cross an auditorium stage and take traditional photos.

Here are some important details about each campus event:

Graduates and their guests will have the opportunity to hear their name and scholarship announced, walk across the auditorium stage, receive their diploma and rotate through three photo stations on their high school campus. Professional photographers will be on hand to capture these treasured memories for families.

Each graduate will be allowed four guests in attendance.

Graduates will attend in caps and gowns or wear “awards ceremony”/Sunday best attire. For the Class of 2020, the District is allowing graduates to wear cords and stoles from outside organizations for personal achievements. Graduates may wear these for their virtual picture and the in-person recognition. However, graduates are not permitted to decorate their caps.

Social distancing guidelines and wearing of masks will be in place for all participants, including graduates and school personnel, although seniors will be allowed to remove their mask for photo opportunities.

All attendees will be prescreened by a NISD Health Services professional. The screening will include a brief health questionnaire and temperature check.

Graduates are asked to opt-in if they choose to participate in this campus event by completing an online Google form. The Google link will also be available on each high school campus website.

Based on the number of students opting-in for this event, campuses will then schedule time slots over the course of several days beginning June 15. Once individual campuses have finalized all logistics, they will communicate to families each graduate’s assigned date and time.

Students must RSVP for the event. Click here to register.

A virtual graduation video will be issued to students in early July.