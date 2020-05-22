Experts warn states to prepare for cicada infestation

Get ready to hear that eerie noise that can only come from a cicada!

Experts said a massive amount of the noisy bugs are making their way to the skies after 17 years underground, according to a report from CNN.

They believe as many as one and a half million cicadas may emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Cicadas don’t pose a threat to people and do not bite or sting, experts said.

However, they could damage trees.

