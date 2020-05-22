Experts warn states to prepare for cicada infestation
The noisy bugs could surface after spending 17 years underground, officials say
Get ready to hear that eerie noise that can only come from a cicada!
Experts said a massive amount of the noisy bugs are making their way to the skies after 17 years underground, according to a report from CNN.
They believe as many as one and a half million cicadas may emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.
Cicadas don’t pose a threat to people and do not bite or sting, experts said.
However, they could damage trees.
