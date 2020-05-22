Pair of vehicles hit downed light pole on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A pair of drivers damaged their vehicles by hitting a downed light pole on the city’s Northwest Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the Interstate 10 westbound access road near Callaghan and Medical Drive.

According to police, at some point a light pole came down and two vehicles didn’t see it until it was too late.

Police said one car had major damage to its front end and undercarriage.

One of the drivers, a woman, said she hurt her arm in the crash after her airbag went off.

The other vehicle, a silver sedan, had three flat tires but no other apparent damage. No one was hurt.

At least one lane of the access road was blocked off as emergency crews worked at the scene.