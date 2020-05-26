Fiesta Noche del Rio cancels 2020 performances over coronavirus concerns

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Kiwanis Club announced the cancellation of the 2020 Fiesta Noche del Rio season of performances over safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A press release sent Tuesday from the club states that all tickets purchased for 2020 season performances will be refunded.

"Alamo Kiwanis Club takes its mission of helping children in need in San Antonio very seriously. However, as safety is our primary concern, and the practical difficulties of performing safely in 2020, during a global pandemic, are difficult if not impossible to overcome, we have made the responsible decision to cancel our performances,” Alamo Kiwanis Club executive director Heather Akkerman said.

Performances were scheduled to take place at the historic Arneson River Theatre in La Villita every Friday and Saturday from June 12 to August 8.

"The safety of our guests, cast and crew and the members of the Alamo Kiwanis remain our top priority. It is important to us that we comply with the recommendations and requirements set forth by both the City of San Antonio and the State of Texas,” said Fiesta Noche Del Rio director Katie Rodriguez Hall.

Since its induction, the Alamo Kiwanis Club has raised nearly $3 million for disadvantaged children in the San Antonio area, according to the press release.

“Our intent is to weather the storm – and to plan a return in 2021," Akkerman said.

This year would have marked the 64th presentation of Fiesta Noche del Rio which has been produced since 1957 when the San Antonio City Council approached the Alamo Kiwanis Club to help stimulate interest and foot traffic along the River Walk.