10th annual Warrior Games canceled in San Antonio over COVID-19 concerns

SAN ANTONIO – The 10th annual U.S. Department of Defense Warrior Games have been canceled in San Antonio over concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Warrior Games, a paralympic-style competition, were scheduled to occur across multiple sporting venues in San Antonio Sept. 20-28, according to a press release.

“While the Warrior Games is truly an amazing event for our recovering service members, our top priority has always been their journeys to recovery,” said Col. Richard Pitchford, commanding officer of the Marine Corps’ Wounded Warrior Regiment. “After careful consideration for all parties involved, canceling this year’s Games is the best option to ensure our athletes and their supporters remain healthy and safe during these times.”

Lead planners for the games, which bring together injured and wounded active-duty service members and veterans, cited concerns for the well-being of the 300 U.S. military active-duty and veteran athletes, international military teams, and residents within the greater San Antonio area as reasons for the cancellation, according to the press release.

San Antonio was chosen as the site for the 2020 DOD Warrior Games in May 2019. The 2019 games took place in Tampa, Florida.

“Adaptive sports, while one of the many resources within the Warrior Care program, does play a large role in the recovery of our service members,” said Maj. Leslie Harkness, operations officer of the Marine Corps’ WWR and lead planner for the 2020 Warrior Games. “The entire warrior care community is disappointed we cannot provide this specific opportunity for so many men and women who look forward to it every year. We will, however, continue to offer every other resource we can safely provide.”

Warrior Games sports include:

Archery

Cycling

Field

Golf

Indoor rowing

Powerlifting

Shooting

Sitting Volleyball

Swimming

Track

Wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair rugby

According to the Warrior Games website athletes from the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Special Operations Command. Athletes from the United Kingdom Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, Canadian Armed Forces, Armed Forces of the Netherlands, and the Danish Armed Forces compete in the annual competition.