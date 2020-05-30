WATCH: President Trump, First Lady to take part in viewing of SpaceX rocket launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be taking part in a viewing of the SpaceX rocket launch on Saturday.

The pair is set to watch the launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at the NASA Shuttle Landing Facility, according to CNN.

The launch is scheduled for Saturday at 2:22 p.m. Central Time, but the weather forecast will once again determine whether the rocket will actually be able to take off.

The rocket launch was originally planned for Wednesday, but it was canceled due to inclement weather.

The first attempt on Wednesday was called off in the last few minutes due to inclement weather. If the launch is successful this time, it would be the first human spaceflight in nearly a decade on US soil.