81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

WATCH: President Trump, First Lady to take part in viewing of SpaceX rocket launch

The pair is set to watch the launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, SpaceX rocket launch, NASA, Florida
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a tour of NASA facilities before viewing the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a tour of NASA facilities before viewing the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be taking part in a viewing of the SpaceX rocket launch on Saturday.

KSAT will have multiple livestreams of the launch, via NASA. Livestreams will begin around 10 a.m.

The pair is set to watch the launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at the NASA Shuttle Landing Facility, according to CNN.

Watch the historic SpaceX rocket launch on KSAT.com Saturday afternoon

The launch is scheduled for Saturday at 2:22 p.m. Central Time, but the weather forecast will once again determine whether the rocket will actually be able to take off.

The rocket launch was originally planned for Wednesday, but it was canceled due to inclement weather.

SpaceX-NASA launch: What to know ahead of Saturday’s scheduled flight

The first attempt on Wednesday was called off in the last few minutes due to inclement weather. If the launch is successful this time, it would be the first human spaceflight in nearly a decade on US soil.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: