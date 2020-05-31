Several families lose homes after apartment complex fire on Northwest Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Several families are without a home after a fire completely destroyed eight apartments at a complex on the city’s Northwest Side.

Firefighters were called to the Sapphire Apartments in the 8000 block of Fredericksburg Road just after midnight when they found 16 apartment units on fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation and it’s unclear how many people total are displaced.

Damages are still being assessed by firefighters and the American Red Cross is assisting those affected.

