CAST Med recruitment and enrollment remains open for the fall semester

CAST Med High School is a unique school as part of San Antonio ISD that helps put students on the path towards the medical field.

The school year doesn’t start for another few months, but the school is recruiting.

“CAST Med was created to add to the pipeline of much-needed doctors and researchers in the San Antonio area. CAST Med builds on San Antonio’s unique strengths and current educational gaps with an emphasis on medicine and biomedical research," according to the school’s website.

"UT Health, with its research expertise and growing focus on population health and health disparities, is a key partner helping design a path for students wishing to improve the health of our community. CAST Med will incorporate a three-way educational partnership between UT Health, the University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio ISD.”

The program allows students to get a head start in biomedical research, medical professional, and public health profession fields.

If you were interested in enrolling, you can call 210-228-3380 or head to saisd.net/apply.

As long as you live in Bexar County, you are eligible.