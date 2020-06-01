Man shot 3 times in backyard, transported to hospital, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized following a shooting on the East Side overnight.

San Antonio police responded to the shooting call around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Center St.

Officers said a man suffered three gunshot wounds. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The shooting happened in a structure in a backyard, police said. The suspect allegedly fled on foot after the incident.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS responded to the shooting.

