Man shot 3 times in backyard, transported to hospital, San Antonio police say
Police searching for suspect
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized following a shooting on the East Side overnight.
San Antonio police responded to the shooting call around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Center St.
Officers said a man suffered three gunshot wounds. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.
The shooting happened in a structure in a backyard, police said. The suspect allegedly fled on foot after the incident.
The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS responded to the shooting.
