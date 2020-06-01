SAPD: Suspects fatally shot man, 48, in driveway

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man on the East Side.

The man was found dead around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in a driveway of a home in the 3400 block of Action Lane, according to SAPD.

Officers say suspects pulled up to the home, opened fire on the man and fled in a vehicle.

Several bullet casings were found in the street.

The victim has not been identified by authorities, and no information about the suspects has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.