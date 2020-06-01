SAPD: Man found shot in car on South Side, taken to hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fair Avenue and Hackberry.

Police said they received numerous reports of shots fired in the area. After arriving on scene, officers found a white car at the intersection that was damaged by gunfire.

The victim was found inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds in critical condition and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, officials said.

Police said they believe four suspects are involved in the incident and all fled the scene in a black SUV. Officials said they are still at large.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

