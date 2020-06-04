Driver sought in hit-and-run crash with woman on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman was taken to an area hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on North Zarzamora Street near West Commerce Street, just west of downtown.

According to police, the woman was simply crossing the street when she was struck by a blue Dodge Avenger that immediately fled the scene.

The injured woman was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Her name and age are not known.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

If the driver of the vehicle is found, they may face a charge of failure to stop and render aid.