SAFD: Residents located near 100 block of Red Willow must evacuate due to chemical release

SAN ANTONIO – Residents located in the 100 block of Red Willow are being urged to evacuate due to a chemical release, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire department issued an emergency alert Thursday afternoon, and residents in the area must evacuate immediately.

A screenshot of the emergency alert sent out by the San Antonio Fire Department. (KSAT)

Shelter for residents has been set up at Lopez Middle School, located at 23103 Hardy Oak Blvd.

San Antonio police, the FBI, the San Antonio Fire Department and the SAFD HAZMAT team are on scene of the chemical hazard.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.